Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $187.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $153.03. 1,217,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day moving average of $173.50. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.