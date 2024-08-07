BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.28. The company had a trading volume of 159,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,109. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $107.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

