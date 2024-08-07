C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 4.5%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $23.34. 2,054,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,168,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in C3.ai by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $25,630,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in C3.ai by 4,595.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in C3.ai by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

