Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Cabot updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-$7.10 EPS.

Cabot Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CBT traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47. Cabot has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $103.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBT

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.