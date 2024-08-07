Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,613 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $27,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. 604,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

