Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on September 30th

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 88.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Shares of CSWC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 161,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,330. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 46.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

