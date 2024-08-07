Cardano Hits Market Cap of $11.60 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion and $321.99 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,384.29 or 0.04246663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00036170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012886 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001483 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,102,998,494 coins and its circulating supply is 35,925,614,778 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

