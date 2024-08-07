Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,304. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

