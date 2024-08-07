Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.21 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $825.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGBD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

