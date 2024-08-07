Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 4% Following Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $118.82 and last traded at $131.65. 2,666,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,522,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.20.

Specifically, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $10,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,390,814 shares in the company, valued at $191,014,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 54,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $6,412,156.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,677,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,678,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $10,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,390,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,014,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,430,480 shares of company stock worth $295,554,587 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Carvana Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.