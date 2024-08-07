Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $410.22.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $373.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $238.44 and a 1 year high of $401.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

