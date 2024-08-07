Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $30.49

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.49, but opened at $29.00. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 579,850 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAVA

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.57.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 653.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.