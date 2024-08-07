Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47, Yahoo Finance reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Castle Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

CSTL stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.81. 1,336,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $740.14 million, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $61,613.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,150 shares of company stock worth $416,551 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Castle Biosciences

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.