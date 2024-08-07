CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

CBRE stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.32. 1,968,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $114.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

