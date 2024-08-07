CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Eileen Schloss Sells 99,925 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director Eileen Schloss sold 99,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $988,258.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,524.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 3,696,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCS has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 144,359.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,329,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316,381 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $83,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,185,000 after buying an additional 6,043,282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

