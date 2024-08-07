Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,377,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,802. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.