Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. 311,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,736. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

