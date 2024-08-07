Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) PT Lowered to $18.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Get Certara alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Certara

Certara Trading Down 9.0 %

CERT stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,192. Certara has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,135,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Certara by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after buying an additional 932,598 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after buying an additional 860,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $14,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Certara by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after buying an additional 475,081 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.