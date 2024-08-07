ChargePoint Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 72,159 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 43,825 call options.

In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,060,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,389,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $740.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.71.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. The firm had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

