Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Gap Down to $228.80

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $228.80, but opened at $191.84. Charles River Laboratories International shares last traded at $200.95, with a volume of 732,851 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.54 and a 200-day moving average of $231.69.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,290,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,559,000 after buying an additional 132,802 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,336,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 893,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,165,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

