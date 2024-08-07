Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chegg updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Chegg Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 1,557,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,518. The company has a market capitalization of $232.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Chegg has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Chegg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.