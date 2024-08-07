Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Down 9.7%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) fell 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.54. 600,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,595,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,628 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,634 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $39,171,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,575,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

