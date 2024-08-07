China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Raises Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.051 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.43.
China Gas Price Performance
CGHLY remained flat at $22.17 during trading on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.
China Gas Company Profile
