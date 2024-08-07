China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Raises Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.051 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.43.

China Gas Price Performance

CGHLY remained flat at $22.17 during trading on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipelines, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

