Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 2.2%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.25 and last traded at $51.42. 4,909,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 14,389,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

