Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

CRUS traded up $8.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,672. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $142.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,977,000 after buying an additional 128,393 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,406,000 after purchasing an additional 153,946 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

