CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tobam boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.42. 311,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,720. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

