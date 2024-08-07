Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. 746,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,458. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $825.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

