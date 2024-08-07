Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $229.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

CVGI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 182,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,931. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

