CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in CONMED were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CONMED by 70.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE CNMD traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $66.56. The company had a trading volume of 507,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $117.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.