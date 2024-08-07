CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.480-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CoreCivic also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.48 to $1.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 1,362,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,375. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of CoreCivic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

