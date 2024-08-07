CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of PMTS stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. 35,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,197,334.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,193,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,916,200.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Further Reading

