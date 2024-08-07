Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.40

Shares of Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 75000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Craven House Capital Stock Down 23.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £9,650.00, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.

About Craven House Capital

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It invests in or acquires portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

