Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.39 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $138.18 million and $7.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 358,092,259 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

