CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Holdings Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,454,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,933,000 after buying an additional 937,804 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after buying an additional 6,587,066 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,583,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after buying an additional 5,068,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

CRH Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE CRH traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $76.12. 6,008,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,945. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

