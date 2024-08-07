CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 729,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,797. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

