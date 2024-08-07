Critical Contrast: Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) vs. NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS)

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeurAxis and Sonova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.30 million 8.64 -$14.63 million ($3.73) -0.80 Sonova $3.80 billion 5.00 $629.66 million N/A N/A

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than NeurAxis.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonova 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NeurAxis and Sonova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and Sonova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -633.10% N/A -926.02% Sonova N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of NeurAxis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sonova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands. The Cochlear Implants segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing implants and related products under the Advanced Bionics brand. The company sells its products through independent distributors; and provides hearing care services through a network of stores and clinics. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

