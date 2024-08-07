Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and $7.07 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00036289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.