CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %

CRWD stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.67. 9,337,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,434,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.85 and its 200-day moving average is $324.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

