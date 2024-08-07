CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,455 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,623,000 after buying an additional 316,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Insulet by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after buying an additional 289,591 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,183. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $256.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.10.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

