CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.22. 1,741,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,059. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.