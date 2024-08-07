CVA Family Office LLC Buys 228 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ES traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

