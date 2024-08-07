CVA Family Office LLC Has $133,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,736.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,161,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,444,643. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

