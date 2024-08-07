CVA Family Office LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $160,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $123.35. 4,733,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,136. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $184.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average of $144.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

