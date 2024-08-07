CVA Family Office LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $10.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.36. 13,897,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,046. The stock has a market cap of $535.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

