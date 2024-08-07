CVA Family Office LLC Has $326,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 43.8% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.3% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.14. 727,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,144. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.11.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

