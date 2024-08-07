CVA Family Office LLC Has $86,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 872.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.06. 1,115,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,716. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

