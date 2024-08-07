CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.80. 1,719,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,894. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.