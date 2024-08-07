CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
BATS:NULG traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 56,192 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.26.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
