CVA Family Office LLC Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.32. 8,397,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,554,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

