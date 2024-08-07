CVA Family Office LLC Sells 11,080 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 88.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 160,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

